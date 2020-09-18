REVIEW: ‘The Devil All The Time’ Is An Outstanding Movie, And I Will Never Watch It Again

“The Devil All the Time” is an outstanding movie from Netflix.

As everyone knows, I was super hyped for the Netflix film with Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland from the moment I saw the trailer. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I love dark shows and movies, and “The Devil All the Way” looked incredibly unsettling.

Well, I watched it on my way to Las Vegas, and I was incredibly impressed. Without spoiling anything, the plot revolves around a young man and his journey through a tough life.

The story spans decades and takes a look at deeply religious communities in the years that followed WWII. Folks, do not watch this movie if you want to be happy the rest of the day or get some sleep.

Don’t get me wrong. It’s awesome, and it’s the definition of a slow burn movie that pays off in a big way.

Having said that, to call “The Devil All the Time” sinister would be the understatement of the month. It’s not just sinister.

There are parts that will straight up make your skin crawl. The movie does an incredible job shining a light on the fact that things are rarely what they appear to be.

People have a public face, and they have a very different face in private. This becomes clear with all the characters.

I give “The Devil” all the time a solid 7.5/10. I enjoyed it, and Holland leads an impressive group of performances from the cast.

Again, it’s a great movie, but it will mess your day up. While I enjoyed it, I will never watch it again. That’s not an insult. It’s just too much to handle more than once.