Trump’s First Reaction To Justice Ginsburg’s Death — ‘She Led An Amazing Life. What Else Can You Say? — I’m Sad To Hear’

President Donald Trump said that he was “sad to hear” of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing.

Trump, following campaign remarks in Minnesota, first learned of her death from the traveling press pool before boarding Air Force One. (RELATED: Past Presidents React To Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death)

“She just died? Wow. I didn’t know that. She led an amazing life,” he told the pool. “What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agree or not. She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life.”

“I am actually sad to hear that. I’m sad to hear that.”

He did not answer questions about a potential nomination to fill the vacancy left by Ginsburg’s passing.

WATCH:

WATCH: Trump hears from a reporter that Justice Ginsburg has died. “She just died? Wow. I didn’t know that, you’re telling me now for the first time.” “She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman…I’m sad to hear that.” pic.twitter.com/5Na3vHzP7f — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) September 19, 2020

The president released a lengthier statement during his trip back to Washington, DC.

“Today, our Nation mourns the loss of a titan of the law,” he wrote. “Renowned for her brilliant for her brilliant mind an her powerful dissents at the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg demonstrated that one can disagree without being disagreeable toward one’s colleagues or different points of view.”

Trump stated that Ginsburg’s opinions — especially decisions “regarding the legal equality of women and the disabled” — “have inspired all Americans, and generations of great legal minds.”

“May her memory be a great and magnificent blessing to the world.”

Statement from the President on the Passing of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/N2YkGVWLoF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87 due to complications from pancreatic cancer. The news broke shortly after Trump took the stage in Minnesota. (RELATED: Schumer, Waters Warn Republicans Not To Try To Fill Ginsburg’s Seat Before Election)

The White House lowered its flags to half-staff Friday evening in memory of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during the president’s speech, and the press office had not issued a formal statement by press time.

Flag at half mast at The White House after the passing of #RBG #RIPRGB pic.twitter.com/WTHR5faoIc

— Darryl Forges (@Darryl_Forges) September 19, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.