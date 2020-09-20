‘No Thanks!’: Trump Tweets About Sen Murkowski After SCOTUS Comments

President Donald Trump Sunday tweeted about Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Sunday after she indicated that she would likely not support any Supreme Court nominee until after the election.

Trump quoted a tweet from the Alaska Chamber of Commerce promoting a future event featuring Murkowski, retweeting it saying “No thanks!” Murkowski commented in August on confirming a Supreme Court nominee in an election year saying, “When Republicans held off Merrick Garland in 2016 because nine months prior to the election was too close, we needed to let the people decide,” according to The Hill.

“And I agreed to do that. If we say now that months prior to the election is OK when nine months is not, that is a double standard and I don’t believe we should do that,” she added.

A vacancy on the Supreme Court opened Friday evening when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 87. (RELATED: North Carolina Sen Thom Tillis Will Support Trump’s SCOTUS Nominee)

Last month, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said she would not support confirming a new Supreme Court justice before the election or in a lame-duck session. She said that would be a “double standard” after what happened in 2016.https://t.co/BJqcDjP2oG pic.twitter.com/VOW1wSqsyR — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) September 19, 2020

Murkowski reiterated her stance Friday afternoon only hours before Ginsburg’s death, saying that “fair is fair.”

President Trump said, “I think the people of Alaska will never forgive her for what she did,” after she did not vote for Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. (RELATED: Here’s Where The Presidential Election Stands In The Six Most Competitive States)

Trump also vowed to campaign against her in 2022 after she said that she was “struggling” to support his reelection.

“Few people know where they’ll be in two years from now, but I do, in the Great State of Alaska (which I love) campaigning against Senator Lisa Murkowski,” he tweeted in June.

