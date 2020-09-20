Miami Hurricanes Quarterback Tate Martell Opts Out Of The 2020 Football Season

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell won’t play this season.

According to Brett McMurphy, Martell has opted out of the 2020 football season, and it's unclear what his future holds.

He was suspended for the opener.

Miami junior QB/WR Tate Martell, a transfer from Ohio State, has opted out & won’t play this season for Hurricanes — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 19, 2020

Is there a real chance Tate Martell never plays college football again? Unfortunately, I think the answer to that question is yes.

We’re talking about a guy who showed up to Ohio State with all the hype in the world. He was supposed to be the next big star for the Buckeyes.

Then, Justin Fields showed up and ran him straight out of Columbus and down to Miami. Upon arrival, he didn’t do anything.

Now, Martell is not playing the 2020 season, and I’d be surprised if we ever saw him play major college football again.

The story of Tate Martell is truly mind-boggling. He had so much potential, but it’s all gone. What a damn shame that we’ll never find out what he could have been.