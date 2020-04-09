Justin Fields Nukes Tate Martell With ‘Swing And Miss’ Tweet

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields ended Tate Martell with a recent tweet.

Fields posted a video of himself out golfing with the caption, “Got a lot of work to do, but at least I didn’t swing and miss.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Got a lot of work to do, but at least I didn’t swing and miss. ???????? pic.twitter.com/70kiCYGWmb — Justin Fields (@justnfields) April 7, 2020

On the surface, it seems pretty innocent and vanilla. In reality, it’s anything but that. When all the chatter was circulating about Fields transferring from Georgia to Ohio State, Martell infamously tweeted “Word of advice: don’t swing and miss…especially not your second time.”

Martell would then transfer to Miami, lose the starting quarterback battle and ride the pine for the Hurricanes during a disastrous year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TATE MARTELL (@thetatemartell) on Mar 19, 2019 at 12:34pm PDT

This is the kind of feud I need in my life right now. We’re all looking for ways to kill time, and Justin Fields beheading Tate Martell with a single tweet is incredible.

Not only did Fields not fail at OSU, he drove out Tate Martell and proceeded to dominate. Short of winning a national title, it couldn’t have gone much better for Fields.

I’m all for a guy having a cocky attitude if he’s earned it and plays at an incredibly high level, which makes Tate Martell unbearable.

He’s done nothing at the college level to justify his cocky attitude. He’s ridden the pine at OSU and Miami, but carries himself like a big shot.

Not sure he can continue to do that after Fields just ended him.

I might hate Ohio State, but this tweet from Fields is simply epic. Honestly, good for him.