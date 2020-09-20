Ole Miss Unveils Awesome Football Uniforms For The Opener Against Florida

Ole Miss will be rocking some awesome uniforms when the Rebels open the season against Florida.

The Rebels unveiled some powder blue uniforms for fans to see ahead of the September 26 matchup, and they're legit.

Watch the reveal video below.

These uniforms are 100% awesome. One of the best parts about college football is the uniform game. Teams always want to crank up the energy.

It’s a new era in Oxford, and that means some fresh threads to open the season against the Gators. I love it.

If this is the kind of energy the Rebels are carrying with Lane Kiffin running the show, then fans should be in for a great time.

I honestly can’t wait to see what we get out of the Kiffin era. The dude is an electric factory, and now he’s a head coach again in the SEC.

The Rebels are excited and they should be.

September 26 is going to be a fun time when the SEC opens play. I can promise you that much.