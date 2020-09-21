Deion Sanders Officially Announces That He’s The New Football Coach At Jackson State

Deion Sanders has officially confirmed that he’s the new head football coach at Jackson State.

According to the Clarion Ledger, Sanders discussed the topic Sunday night on his podcast “21st and Prime,” and said, “God called me to Jackson State.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The confirmation comes after reports started circulating that Sanders was nearing a deal to coach the FCS program.

Jackson State and Deion Sanders announced on Sanders’ podcast tonight that he is the new head coach at Jackson State. — Chris Vannini ???? (@ChrisVannini) September 21, 2020

As I said when word first started circulating of Sanders taking over the Tigers, this is going to be awesome to watch.

Sanders is one of the most electric athletes in the history of sports, and he’s managed to still move the needle since retiring.

Now, he’s the head coach of an FCS football program. It might not be the SEC, but it’s still pretty cool. That much is for sure.

Plus, if Sanders does well, then you can guarantee that a bigger team will come calling down the road.

It’s time to find out what Deion Sanders is all about as a college football coach. I wouldn’t want to bet against him!