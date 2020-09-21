Fundraising Site ActBlue Breaks Donation Record In Aftermath Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death, Reports More Than $70 Million In One Day

Democrat fundraising site ActBlue saw its previous one-day donation record broken Saturday after the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The fundraising platform for Democratic candidates and organizations reported over $70 million in donations Saturday, according to Politico. The previous record was set in June amidst the George Floyd protests, with over $41 million in donations.

More than $21 million was raised on Friday night alone, with giving rapidly increasing after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he would hold a vote on a nomination made by President Donald Trump, per Politico.

Some of the biggest beneficiaries include funds targeting vulnerable Republican senators, says Politico. The Joe Biden campaign has experienced major fundraising success in recent months and now has a cash on hand advantage of over a $140 million compared to the Trump campaign.

Members of both parties used the death of Ginsburg as a part of fundraising efforts over the weekend. The Biden campaign sent out a fundraising pitch under the name of vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, and the Trump campaign has centered fundraising efforts in recent days around the new Supreme Court opening.

Vulnerable Republican senators have taken a variety of stances on the Supreme Court issue. North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis has already pledged to vote for any nominee put forth by Trump, and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has cited precedents set by Democrats as a reason to do the same. Maine Sen. Susan Collins said she doesn’t support a confirmation until after election day, while Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski went further, saying she would not vote for any nominee until after the presidential inauguration in January. Murkowski is the only one of the above who is not running for reelection this year. (RELATED: Pelosi Refuses To Rule Out Trump, Barr Impeachment To Disrupt Supreme Court Nomination)

Team Trump-Pence email fundraising blast referencing RBG death:

“The President is right, we have an obligation to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court, without delay!” pic.twitter.com/pXpWolr2qB — Cristina Tenaglia (@cristina_CP24) September 19, 2020

Meanwhile, McConnell has said that any nominee put forward by Trump will get a vote, while also encouraging his senators in tight reelection battles not to take a stance yet. Meanwhile, Democrats are threatening drastic measures to try to stop the seat from being filled, including packing the Supreme Court in response if Ginsburg is replaced before January.