Gardner Minshew Continues To Be A Dominant Quarterback In The NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew balled out Sunday in a 33-30 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Minshew threw for a staggering 339 yards and tacked on three passing touchdowns in the losing effort. While the Jags didn’t win, Minshew proved once again that he’s a damn good NFL QB. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This throw from Minshew ????????pic.twitter.com/tU0fSRxfmR — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 20, 2020

For those of you following along, Minshew has now thrown for more than 500 yards through two games and has six passing touchdowns.

The man just isn’t on fire, he’s absolutely dominating the field right now.

When you look at Gardner Minshew, there’s nothing about him that jumps off the page to suggest that he should be an elite NFL passer.

He looks like any random guy pulled off a construction site. Yet, the man just makes players, is entertaining and is authentic.

That’s why the NFL is enamored with him. He embraces his true nature and throws touchdown passes. It’s so much fun to watch.

I can’t quit gardner minshewpic.twitter.com/43lW9piEUS — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) September 20, 2020

I can’t wait to see what Minshew does over the course of the next 14 games. I have a feeling it’s going to be pretty impressive!