53% Of College Football Fans Believe Donald Trump Played A Role In Saving Big 10 Football

The majority of college football fans believe Donald Trump played a role in saving Big 10 football.

According to a poll from Morning Consult, 53% of college football fans believe Donald Trump is at least “somewhat responsible” for helping bring back Big 10 football in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Equally interesting, 50% of Democrats even believe Trump was at least “somewhat responsible.” Of Republicans, 50% also believe Trump played a role. The numbers seem very steady across all demographics.

As I’ve argued for months, it’s a smart play for Trump to support college football being played. Every single state with a major SEC or Big 10 team could go Republican in 2020.

Let’s take a look at the Big 10, which initially canceled football because of coronavirus. The best teams are in Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

I’m not a political expert, but I’m very confident the candidate who wins those four states has a great shot at winning the presidential election.

Also, no matter how much of an impact Trump actually made in the minds of B1G leaders, there’s no question that his vocal support on Twitter helped rally the troops.

In this country, we play football, and it’s the job of the President to make sure that happens. I don’t care who the President is.

They have an obligation to push for football, and I’d say the same thing if Obama was in a similar situation.

No, I want Big Ten, and all other football, back – NOW. The Dems don’t want football back, for political reasons, but are trying to blame me and the Republicans. Another LIE, but this is what we are up against! They should also open up all of their Shutdown States. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2020

Disgraceful that Big Ten is not playing football. Let them PLAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020

The election is 11 days after the first Big 10 game of the season. We’ll see if it has any impact on the election, but I’d be hammering the hell out of it was Donald Trump.

People in the B1G wanted football back, and now they have it. You have to talk about it nonstop if you’re in the Trump campaign.