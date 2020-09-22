Joe Biden Announces Cindy McCain Endorsement, Cites Alleged Trump Comments About Veterans

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced Tuesday that Cindy McCain planned to endorse his campaign.

According to the Associated Press, Biden told donors that McCain planned to endorse him “because of what (Trump) talks about how my son and John and others who are heroes, who served their country. You know, he said they’re ‘losers, suckers.'”

Democrat Joe Biden says Cindy McCain plans to endorse him for president, a stunning rebuke of President Trump by the widow of the GOP’s 2008 nominee.https://t.co/EgfS8Yt6pv — The Associated Press (@AP) September 22, 2020

McCain was initially expected to appear on several morning shows Wednesday to deliver her endorsement in person. (RELATED: Cindy McCain: John McCain Would Be ‘Disgusted’ By Republicans Now)

I’m told that Cindy McCain will be appearing on all three morning shows (CBS, NBC, ABC) tomorrow to formalize her endorsement of Joe Biden. Biden just confirmed at a fundraiser that she’ll be endorsing him. — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) September 22, 2020

But she beat the morning news, making it official in a Tuesday evening tweet. “My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden,” she said.

My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) September 22, 2020

Joe and I don’t always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man. He will lead us with dignity. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) September 22, 2020

He will be a commander in chief that the finest fighting force in the history of the world can depend on, because he knows what it is like to send a child off to fight. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) September 22, 2020

Prior to an official endorsement, McCain had voiced a video for the Democratic National Convention that recognized the friendship between Biden and her late husband, Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain.