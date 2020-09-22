Politics

Joe Biden Announces Cindy McCain Endorsement, Cites Alleged Trump Comments About Veterans

Cindy McCain, wife of the late U.S. Senator John McCain stands on the sidelines before the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Redskins at State Farm Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. Norm Hall/Getty Images

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced Tuesday that Cindy McCain planned to endorse his campaign.

According to the Associated Press, Biden told donors that McCain planned to endorse him “because of what (Trump) talks about how my son and John and others who are heroes, who served their country. You know, he said they’re ‘losers, suckers.'”

McCain was initially expected to appear on several morning shows Wednesday to deliver her endorsement in person. (RELATED: Cindy McCain: John McCain Would Be ‘Disgusted’ By Republicans Now)

But she beat the morning news, making it official in a Tuesday evening tweet. “My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden,” she said.

Prior to an official endorsement, McCain had voiced a video for the Democratic National Convention that recognized the friendship between Biden and her late husband, Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain.