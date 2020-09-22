REPORT: Cardi B Facing Defamation Lawsuit After Sharing ‘Edited’ Video Of Family At Beach, Calling Them ‘Racist’

Rapper Cardi B was reportedly hit with a defamation lawsuit after she allegedly shared “edited” video of an altercation with people on a Long Island beach.

The beachgoers are suing Cardi B, the rapper’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, and Michelle Diaz for assault, battery, defamation, and civil rights violations from an alleged altercation that occurred Sept. 6, according to an article published by ABC 7.

Cardi B faces defamation suit for blasting ‘racist MAGA supporters’ after beach fight https://t.co/Pgxw6JxTsF pic.twitter.com/WV9CiMyb0W — New York Post (@nypost) September 22, 2020

“These peaceful Suffolk County residents were quietly enjoying a Sunday at the Smith Point beach with their families, when rap celebrity Hennessy Carolina suddenly approached them, raging, spitting, insulting, assaulting, defaming and threatening them, all the while videotaping them because one of them wore a MAGA hat,” John Ray, an attorney, told the news outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Rapper Cardi B Files For Divorce From Husband Offset)

“Then Hennessy, Cardi B and celebrity model Michelle Diaz deviously edited the videotape and published the edited version all over social media, across the world for all to see, and maliciously falsely labeled these residents and their families as ‘N…s’ and as racists,” Ray reportedly added.

Cardi B shared video of the altercation on her Twitter claiming the beachgoers were “harassing” her sister for being a “Afro/Hispanic gay couple.”

You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple https://t.co/OLQX2mrzbp pic.twitter.com/ISfJStODme — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

“My sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple,” Cardi wrote alongside video at the time.