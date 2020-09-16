Cardi B Amends Request For Child Support After Filing For Divorce From Offset

Rapper Cardi B has changed her request for child support after she originally filed for divorce and full custody of their daughter Kulture on Tuesday.

Cardi now requested the court “honor and enforce any custodial arrangement,” according to the legal documents obtained by Page Six. In her original court filing, Cardi requested full custody and child support from Offset, the outlet reported.

Cardi B to Reportedly Amend Court Documents to Reflect Joint Custody, No Child Support Request https://t.co/TzQabLws3u #WeGotUs #SourceLove pic.twitter.com/6lul88DjPY — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) September 16, 2020

A hearing for the divorce has been scheduled for Nov. 4, as previously reported.

Cardi B reportedly filed for divorce over new allegations of infidelity, according to People magazine. The “WAP” rapper confirmed Offset had cheated on her in the past previously on Twitter. (RELATED: REPORT: Rapper Cardi B Files For Divorce From Rapper Offset)

Offset had been at the center of a sex tape scandal that surfaced in December of 2017.

“No, it’s not right for a n*gga to cheat…But what you want me to do”” Cardi wrote in a tweet at the time that has since been deleted, according to People. “Go f*ck me another n*gga? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This sh*t happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo.”

The couple first married secretly in 2017 before welcoming their now two-year-old daughter Kulture.