REPORT: Rapper Cardi B Files For Divorce From Husband Offset

Rapper Cardi B has reportedly filed for divorce from husband Offset after roughly three years of marriage.

A hearing for the divorce has been scheduled for Nov. 4, according to a report published Tuesday by People magazine. Cardi B and Offset got married in secret back in September of 2017. They share a two-year-old daughter, Kulture.

Offset had allegedly been unfaithful to Cardi B, the outlet reported. Offset had been accused of cheating by Cardi in the past.

In January of 2018, Cardi confirmed that Offset had been at the center of a sex tape scandal that surfaced in December of 2017. (RELATED: Cardi B Requests The Pentagon ‘Let A B*tch Know’ What Is Going On With Coronavirus)

“No, it’s not right for a n*gga to cheat…But what you want me to do?” Cardi wrote in a tweet at the time, according to People. “Go f*ck me another n*gga? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This sh*t happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo.”

These kinds of things just always suck. It’s one thing when two people just find they don’t work out, but having children together makes things so much harder.

If they are getting divorced over infidelity issues, I really hope they are able to work things out and be civil for the sake of Kulture.