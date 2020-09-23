Editorial

Gardner Minshew Chirps Ryan Fitzpatrick Over His Age

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew recently chirped Dolphins passer Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Ahead of the Dolphins and Jags playing Thursday night, Fitzpatrick told the media that beards are better than mustaches because “Guys that grow mustaches have patchy sides.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, NFL icon Gardner Minshew couldn’t take that sitting down, and fired back with a humorous shot of his own.

“I can grow a beard with no patchy sides, but you know, I’m going to have respect for my elders, especially when they are much, much elder,” Minshew told the media Tuesday in reaction to Fitzpatrick’s comments. The Dolphins starter is 37 and Minshew is a young 24.

First off, you come at the king, you best not miss. You simply can’t chirp Gardner Minshew and expect to get away with it.

Fitzpatrick took a shot at Minshew’s mustache, and the Jaguars star didn’t even hesitate to fire back immediately.

That’s the kind of attitude I want out of my quarterback.

 

Having said that, this Thursday night game might be the best facial hair matchup in the history of the NFL. Fitzpatrick has a gigantic beard and Minshew is rocking an epic mustache.

You just love to see it!

 

Tune in Thursday night on the NFL Network to catch all the action. It should be a fun one.