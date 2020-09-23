Gardner Minshew Chirps Ryan Fitzpatrick Over His Age

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew recently chirped Dolphins passer Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Ahead of the Dolphins and Jags playing Thursday night, Fitzpatrick told the media that beards are better than mustaches because “Guys that grow mustaches have patchy sides.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fitz just dunked on Minshew Mania: “The mustaches versus the beard…I think the beard is cooler. Guys that grow mustaches have patchy sides.” pic.twitter.com/b2iLbuGJb9 — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) September 22, 2020

Naturally, NFL icon Gardner Minshew couldn’t take that sitting down, and fired back with a humorous shot of his own.

“I can grow a beard with no patchy sides, but you know, I’m going to have respect for my elders, especially when they are much, much elder,” Minshew told the media Tuesday in reaction to Fitzpatrick’s comments. The Dolphins starter is 37 and Minshew is a young 24.

“I can grow a beard with no patchy sides but you know I’m going to have respect for my elders especially when they are… much… much… elder” Gardner Minshew responds to Ryan Fitzpatrick with some subtle heat pic.twitter.com/UI0Wu2rFYA — Ben Murphy (@BenMurphyTV) September 22, 2020

First off, you come at the king, you best not miss. You simply can’t chirp Gardner Minshew and expect to get away with it.

Fitzpatrick took a shot at Minshew’s mustache, and the Jaguars star didn’t even hesitate to fire back immediately.

That’s the kind of attitude I want out of my quarterback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars) on Sep 22, 2020 at 12:00pm PDT

Having said that, this Thursday night game might be the best facial hair matchup in the history of the NFL. Fitzpatrick has a gigantic beard and Minshew is rocking an epic mustache.

You just love to see it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars) on Sep 22, 2020 at 6:04am PDT

Tune in Thursday night on the NFL Network to catch all the action. It should be a fun one.