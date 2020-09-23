REPORT: Another Stabbing At Homeless Encampment In Philadelphia

Another man was stabbed at a homeless encampment in Philadelphia.

The stabbing occurred Tuesday evening at a homeless encampment on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, according to an article published by The Philadelphia Enquirer. Residents of the neighborhood and encampment organizers confirmed that police were not allowed to enter the encampment by occupants because it is a “no-police zone,” the outlet reported.

The 28-year-old was stabbed twice in the legs and once in the back of the head around 8 p.m., according to the Enquirer. He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition, the outlet reported.

Police did not arrest any suspects or recover a weapon from the encampment. (RELATED: Woman With Concealed Pistol Holds Fatal Stabbing Suspect At Gunpoint At Store While Waiting For Police)

The stabbing on Tuesday marks the second stabbing the encampment has seen. The city has claimed it would shut down the encampment three times, but has not, the Enquirer reported.

“That was over-the-moon appalling,” vice president of the Logan Square Neighborhood Association Ed Dougherty told the outlet about the encampment occupants refusing to allow police in.

Dougherty also claimed the encampment occupants also refused to allow the medics on the field to retrieve the victim.

A spokesperson for the encampment Sterling Johnson told the outlet that wasn’t true.

“Organizers and encampment residents have been successful in using harm reduction to limit violence,” Sterling reportedly said in a statement. “However, in some situations, interpersonal violence erupts and the community must respond with care and compassion to guide people through these emotions.”