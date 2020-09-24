Aaron Rodgers Says Dak Prescott Speaking Out On Mental Health Is ‘True Courage’

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers supports Dak Prescott speaking up on mental health.

Prescott created some serious waves when he recently spoke out about his mental state and his brother's suicide.

It ended up being all over the news because Skip Bayless more or less said he didn’t have any sympathy for the Cowboys quarterback.

So dak Prescott got depressed following his brothers apparent suicide this year and skip bayless response is basically saying “ shut up and play football this is America’s team “ bruh … pic.twitter.com/AH3mzCePgD — John (@iam_johnw) September 10, 2020

Rodgers addressed the situation Wednesday, and said Prescott’s openness was a sign of “true courage.” You can listen to his full comments below.

Thought I’d ask Aaron Rodgers today about mental health, specifically what he thinks the value of people like him and Dak Prescott talking about their headspace, happiness and mental well-being has in destigmatizing talking about that stuff. His full answer: pic.twitter.com/OtZ4kN1915 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 23, 2020

Good for Rodgers for supporting Dak. For reasons I have never understood, many people in our society want to push mental health issues to the fringes and not talk about them.

It’s never made sense to me at all. Your brain is the most important part of your body. If you’re not right in your head, then you’re going to have issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Jun 22, 2020 at 4:21pm PDT

There’s nothing wrong with admitting that things aren’t always going well. It seems like people forget that athletes are human too.

They deal with the same issues we all do, but they do it on a massive stage. Their mistakes are magnified for the world to see.

It’s not as easy as everyone might think.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on May 21, 2019 at 2:44pm PDT

Props to Rodgers and Prescott for speaking out on the importance of mental health. Never be afraid to get help if you think you need it.