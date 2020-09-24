Downtown Disney Unveils Touching Chadwick Boseman Mural

Downtown Disney unveiled a touching mural Thursday created to honor the memory of actor Chadwick Boseman following his sudden death in August.

The mural, created by author and artist Nikkolas Smith, shows the Marvel star leaning down next to a child wearing a mask of his hero T’Challa, who Boseman played in the hit “Black Panther” movie. (RELATED: Chadwick Boseman Dies At The Age Of 43 After Battling Cancer)

In the artwork the two are exchanging what is known as the Wakanda salute. The post was noted by the Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: Netflix Is Making A Movie With Spike Lee And Chadwick Boseman About The Vietnam War)

Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikkolas Smith (@nikkolas_smith) on Sep 24, 2020 at 10:01am PDT

“This one is special,” Smith captioned his post on Instagram of the mural. “My King Chad tribute is now on a wall on display at Downtown Disney. It is a full circle moment for me: my final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the Children’s Hospital project and the Avengers Campus.”

“To millions of kids, T’Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman,” he added. “I’m so thankful to be able to honor Chadwick’s life and purpose in this way. I am grateful to the Disney family for being so supportive of my journey as an artist.”

As previously reported, Boseman died on August 28 at the age of 43 following a private battle with colon cancer.