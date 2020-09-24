Kevin Garnett Says Older NBA Players Couldn’t Have Played In A Bubble Because They’d Be Naked Too Much

NBA legend Kevin Garnett had a wild take on why players from his generation could have never played in a bubble.

The league is currently operating a bubble system in Orlando during the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s going incredibly well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the retired Boston Celtics star doesn’t think he could have done it. Why? There’d be too much nudity! Listen to his absurd comments below.

“We could NEVER play in the bubble… you know how much I’ll be screaming ‘get that sh*t out of here’… players walking around naked, balls swinging…” KG said his generation couldn’t do a bubble. ???? EPISODE: https://t.co/gq3yj65s1U pic.twitter.com/W9B5a5lfhy — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 22, 2020

I understand there’s a lot of reasons why players might not want to be in a bubble, but too much nudity and “balls swinging” around damn sure wasn’t one of them.

I don’t even really understand the point Garnett is trying to make. Is he saying older NBA players were just always walking around naked?

If so, why? That’s incredibly strange.

Imagine having to explain to Adam Silver you can’t play in a bubble because there’d be just too much nudity for the cameras.

It literally doesn’t make sense at all. I’m pretty confident the cameras aren’t in the hotel rooms.

Luckily for the guys in Orlando, this doesn’t seem to be a problem and the NBA’s been crushing coronavirus. As for Garnett, he might want to explain a bit more what he means because I’m confused as all hell right now about why older NBA players are apparently incapable of keeping their clothes on.