Paris Knife Attack Near Former Charlie Hebdo Office Injures 4, Being Investigated As Terrorist Attack

Four people were stabbed Friday near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris in what is now being investigated as a terrorist attack, local media reported.

Local law enforcement reportedly arrested one suspect after a brief manhunt following the person’s escape from the initial incident, according to The New York Times. One of the four people stabbed reportedly has “serious” injuries. The Charlie Hebdo magazine was attacked by radical Islamic terrorists in 2015 after it chose to publish satirical images of the prophet Muhammad, a blasphemous act in Islam.

Footage reportedly from the site shows heavily armed officers crowded around the victims. (RELATED: Charlie Hebdo Releases New Magazine Cover After Paris Attacks)

“Very large police force deployed in the 11th district. Knife attack not far from the premises of Charlie Hebdo. To be continued,” French reporter Sami Sfaxi wrote on Twitter.

???????? Très gros dispositif policier déployé dans le 11eme. Attaque à l’arme blanche non loin des locaux de Charlie Hebdo. A suivre pic.twitter.com/CMO4pN1jRV — Sami Sfaxi (@Sfaxi_Sami) September 25, 2020

The reported attack comes less than a month after Charlie Hebdo republished the Muhammad cartoons ahead of the start of trials for suspects in the 2015 attack.

Authorities have not announced whether the incidents are related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.