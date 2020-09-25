SEC Football Starts Saturday

Ladies and gentlemen, SEC football is officially back this Saturday.

In one day, we’re finally going to be able to watch some SEC action on our TVs, and I couldn’t be more excited. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Sep 15, 2020 at 4:16pm PDT

It’s been a hell of a battle since March as we continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic. It’s been a brutal time in the trenches.

After all our efforts, we’re finally going to get the SEC back in a day, and I couldn’t be more excited. I’m so happy that I’m pretty sure I have tears in my eyes.

You know things are slowly returning to normal in America when we get to watch Nick Saban smash headsets and Ed Orgeron shout “Go Tigers!”

Even though I rip the SEC on a regular basis, I respect the hell out of the conference. All my criticism comes from a place of respect and love.

If you think I’m missing one second of SEC action Saturday, then you don’t know anything about me because I’m going to be locked in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Sep 24, 2020 at 2:47pm PDT

A lot of people thought football would never happen this season because of coronavirus. Well, we’re a day out from proving that the SEC is back.

I could run through a concrete wall right now. That’s how excited I am to watch some SEC action.

Put some beers on ice, gentlemen. Saturday is going to be a glorious day in the world of college football.