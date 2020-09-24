The Media Picks Alabama To Win The SEC

The media expects Alabama to win the SEC football title this season.

According to Brett McMurphy, Alabama dominated the voting and received 77 votes to win the conference title. No other team received more than seven. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

SEC preseason media poll Eastern

1-Florida (53 1st place votes)

2-Georgia (43)

3-Tennessee

4-Kentucky

5-S. Carolina

6-Missouri

7-Vanderbilt Western

1-Alabama (86)

2-LSU (8)

3-Auburn

4-Texas A&M (2)

5-Ole Miss

(Tie)Miss St

7-Arkansas Champ

Alabama 77 votes, UGA 7, LSU 7, UF 5 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 23, 2020

I’m not sure how you could vote for any team over Alabama. That’s not to say the Crimson Tide are guaranteed to win the title, but they’re the easy pick.

Georgia, Florida and LSU will all be very competitive, but you simply can’t take any of them over Alabama right now.

Until proven otherwise, the SEC is Nick Saban’s show.

The Crimson Tide are loaded with future NFL talent, have the best coach in America and have a very competent quarterback in Mac Jones.

All the pieces necessary for Saban to win the SEC are sitting right in front of him.

LSU, Florida and Georgia might all threaten Alabama’s supremacy, and they might even pull off a conference upset. However, until we see it happen, you have to ride with Saban and the Crimson Tide. It’s the smart decision to make.