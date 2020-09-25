‘What Do You Have To Lose?’: Trump Tells Black Americans To Give Up On The Left

President Donald Trump made his pitch to black Americans at a campaign event in Georgia, saying Democrats have betrayed them and they should give Republicans a shot.

Trump argued Democratic leaders and the liberal establishment have talked about helping the black community without actually making their lives better. Trump made the comments at a Black Voices for Trump event, which he also used to announce a $500 billion plan for assisting black Americans. (RELATED: Trump Met With Loud Boos At Supreme Court While Paying Respects To Ruth Bader Ginsburg)

TRUMP: “The big progressive corporations donating to BLM should instead be spending their money helping black families rebuild from these horrible leftwing riots.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 25, 2020

Trump argued that Vice President Joe Biden has done more to “hurt black Americans” than anyone else in Washington politics.

“What do you have to lose?” Trump told the crowd. (RELATED: Mark Meadows Attacks FBI Director Christopher Wray Over Mail-In Ballot Debate)

Trump also hit called his Democratic opponents hypocritical for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement while also throwing their weight being abortion organizations like Planned Parenthood, which Trump described as racist.

TRUMP: “Joe Biden and the Democrats say that black lives matter but they do not protect the most vulnerable black lives of all: Unborn children.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 25, 2020

Trump’s newly announced plan promises to give black communities access to an additional $500 billion in capital, create three million jobs and 500,000 new black-owned businesses. Trump also announced he will designate the Klu Klux Klan and antifa as terrorist organizations.

“For decades, Democrat politicians like Joe Biden have taken Black voters for granted. They made you big promises before every election—and then the moment they got to Washington, they abandoned you and sold you out,” Trump said. “The Democrats will always take Black voters for granted until large numbers of Black Americans vote Republican.”