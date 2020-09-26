Ole Miss Loses To Florida In Lane Kiffin’s Coaching Debut With The Rebels

Ole Miss lost to Florida 51-35 in Lane Kiffin’s coaching debut with the Rebels.

Despite some early flashes of excellence from the Rebels and Kiffin’s offense in Oxford, Ole Miss simply didn’t have the energy to go the distance with the Gators. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Matt Corral hits Dontario Drummond in stride for the 46-yard TD! Ole Miss came to play! #UFvsMISS pic.twitter.com/82lTSwjbDK — CFB Pylon (@TheCFBPylon) September 26, 2020

I’ll be honest with everyone right now. I’m a shade disappointed. As an honorary fan of Mississippi football for the season, I was super amped for this game.

Through about halfway through the second quarter, it looked like the Rebels were going to make some serious noise.

Some 1st quarter ????’s pic.twitter.com/ohIuVNrDdI — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) September 26, 2020

Unfortunately, Kiffin and company got waxed down the stretch against Dan Mullen and the Gators. Despite the early offense, it’s clear the better team won.

mAtT cOrRaL cAnT rUn pic.twitter.com/1wYmofnPtb — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) September 26, 2020

The good news is that there’s a ton of talent in Oxford on the offensive side of the ball, and the future is bright with Kiffin. There’s just going to be some serious growing pains from the look of things.

Also, my prediction to Governor Tate Reeves was very wrong.