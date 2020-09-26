Editorial

Ole Miss Loses To Florida In Lane Kiffin’s Coaching Debut With The Rebels

Sep 26, 2020; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin before the game against the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Ole Miss lost to Florida 51-35 in Lane Kiffin’s coaching debut with the Rebels.

Despite some early flashes of excellence from the Rebels and Kiffin’s offense in Oxford, Ole Miss simply didn’t have the energy to go the distance with the Gators. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’ll be honest with everyone right now. I’m a shade disappointed. As an honorary fan of Mississippi football for the season, I was super amped for this game.

Through about halfway through the second quarter, it looked like the Rebels were going to make some serious noise.

Unfortunately, Kiffin and company got waxed down the stretch against Dan Mullen and the Gators. Despite the early offense, it’s clear the better team won.

The good news is that there’s a ton of talent in Oxford on the offensive side of the ball, and the future is bright with Kiffin. There’s just going to be some serious growing pains from the look of things.

Also, my prediction to Governor Tate Reeves was very wrong.