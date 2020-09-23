Lane Kiffin Says He Has No Interest In Coaching The New York Jets

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin doesn’t plan on leaving for the New York Jets.

Kiffin was asked during an interview on “Pardon My Take” if he’d be interested in taking over the Jets, and he didn’t even hesitate before answering. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Uhhh, terrible…Have you seen their roster,” the legendary college football coach responded when asked about potentially taking the job.

As an honorary Ole Miss fan, let me be the first to say that Kiffin is right where he belongs. Oxford needs Kiffin and the former Alabama assistant needs Oxford.

Forget about the Jets. That’s where coaching careers go to die. Why would Kiffin want any of that nonsense? He’s just fine where he is.

Secondly, and maybe equally important, who the hell would give up being a college football coach in Oxford to coach the damn Jets?

Oxford is an incredible and beautiful place. New York is not either, and it gets pretty cold. I wonder which is more relaxing. The warm sunsets of Oxford or the terrible weather of New York?

Yeah, I’m sure Kiffin will struggle figuring that one out.

Stay frosty, Lane! We (honorary fan) have a lot of games to win this season.