Clemson Is Ranked 1st In The Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll, Alabama Is 2nd

Clemson is still the top-ranked college football team in America in the latest AP Poll.

The Tigers were number one in the poll, and Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Notre Dame rounded out the top five. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a shocking development, Ohio State is sixth! Yes, the Buckeyes are ranked sixth!

Obviously, I have no issue at all with Clemson being number one. They’ve played two games so far, and dominated both.

I have no beef with Dabo Swinney and company being number one, and I think you’d have to be a moron to think they don’t have the best claim to the top spot.

I don’t even really care about Alabama being number two. Again, they have a win under their belt and have a game already in the books.

However, Ohio State being ranked sixth is laughable. They have to be the greatest sixth-ranked team ever.

We’re talking about a squad that is expected to win the national title, and they’re number six. Outrageous from the voters.

Wisconsin is 19th. Am I happy about it? No, but it’s a weird year. We’ll work our way up the board. You best believe that.