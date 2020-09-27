Wisconsin Football Coach Paul Chryst Talks About The Return Of Big 10 Football And Fans Not Being Allowed

Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst is excited to get the Big 10 season underway.

The B1G will start football October 24, but it won’t be business as usual. The schedule is only eight games long, and fans are banned from games. Yet, the man running the Badgers sounds okay with it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We’d gladly take that for the opportunity to play,” Chryst said when talking about how fans won’t be allowed at games in 2020.

You can listen to his full comments below.

I honestly can’t wait for the opener against Illinois October 24 . I can’t wait at all. It’s going to be an electric time.

The Badgers and the Big 10 as a whole have been through hell over the past few months. Now, we’re less than a month away from the games getting started.

To say it’s an emotional rollercoaster would be an epic understatement.

All I know is that the fans and players are ready to ride and push for a B1G title and a spot in the playoff. Our schedule is favorable, and I like our odds.

No matter what happens, I’m excited to have B1G football back. That much is for sure.