College GameDay Will Be In Athens For Georgia Vs. Auburn

College GameDay is headed to Athens.

The popular college football event announced late Saturday night that the crew will be going to Athens for Georgia vs. Auburn this upcoming weekend.

???? A T H E N S We’re headed to the Classic City for Auburn-Georgia! ???? pic.twitter.com/Em5wb7Elhi — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 27, 2020

You know things are finally returning to normal in America once GameDay is headed to major matchups.

As the kids like to say, nature is finally healing, and I love it.

Auburn and Georgia are both historic programs, and they both have very solid squads this season. It’s the kind of matchup that college football fans crave.

Now, GameDay will be in Athens for one of the biggest SEC events of the year. If that doesn’t amp you up, then you’re not a real fan.

It’s time simple, folks.

Tune in this Saturday at 7:00 EST on ESPN for Georgia vs. Auburn. It should be an electric time.