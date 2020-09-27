Editorial

The Detroit Lions Have To Beat The Arizona Cardinals

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 20: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions runs for yards during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
It’s do or die time for the Detroit Lions against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Lions have to beat the Cardinals today. There’s simply no other option on the table for Detroit. A loss will bring us to 0-3, and that’s completely unacceptable. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As usual, it’s a different year, but it’s the same Detroit Lions. Through two games, we’ve blown a lead in spectacular fashion and got boat raced by the Packers.

You can set your clock to being disappointed by the Lions. It’s the same story every single year.

At some point, the Lions either need to prove they’re actually a real NFL team or we have to clean house.

As much as I like several guys on our roster, you either win or you go home. Nobody, and I mean nobody, is more responsible for this mess than Matt Patricia.

If we lose today, he should be fired on the spot.

The game starts at 4:25 EST today. If we lose, I expect changes to be made before the sun comes up tomorrow. I’m sick and tired of watching Detroit piss away games, and I know the fanbase agrees with me.