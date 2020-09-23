Lions DC Cory Undlin Tells People To Not Panic

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin doesn’t want people to panic about the state of the team.

The Lions are 0-2 after blowing a lead to Chicago in spectacular fashion and then getting boat raced off the field by the Packers. Despite the pathetic performances, fans shouldn’t be nervous! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Undlin said the following Tuesday, according to the Detroit Free Press:

Have we played the best we can play? Obviously not. We’re 0-2. But at this point right now coming up to the third game, we have 14 games left. So let’s not panic, all right? Let’s not forget that we haven’t played great, I haven’t coached good enough. Let’s not forget that.

Panic? Folks, the time to panic about the Lions passed about two decades ago. It’s truly incredible listening to people try to spin excuses.

Give me a break. The Lions are horrible as always. It’s a new season, but they’re still the same old Detroit Lions.

Every year, I somehow manage to convince myself we’ll be good. Then, without fail, the Lions continue to prove they’re never changing.

No matter how much talent we have, we just can’t get the job done. Look no further than our opening loss to Chicago.

We damn near had to try to lose that game given the fashion we blew it in.

#Lions rookie DeAndre Swift drops a game-winning TD. #Bears hang on to win 27-23. UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/a9xEPWFIwH — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2020

We’re not panicking. We’ve just accepted that the Lions aren’t any good. It is what it is at this point. Until we see differently, there’s no reason to believe it’s ever changing.