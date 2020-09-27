The Detroit Lions upset the Arizona Cardinals 26-23 on Sunday.

Entering the game, I made it crystal clear that this was a must win game for the Lions. There was no way around it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While it wasn’t pretty at all, the Lions actually managed to win. I guess when I doubt them most, they show up and show out.

We were throwing the ball well, the defense was making plays, Jeff Okudah had some great moments and the team as a whole looked good.

The Cardinals are no joke, and the Lions didn’t back down today. I’m damn proud.

I’m tougher on the Lions than most fans. Despite the fact that I’m used to losing all the time, I still expect to win. It’s part of my DNA.

That’s why it pisses me off so much when the Lions fail to get the job done. Luckily, that wasn’t an issue today.

Jesse James with the #BudLightCelly in the end zone pic.twitter.com/bra2R0Txf9 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 27, 2020

Now, let’s go build on it and string some wins together.