Here’s How Minnesota Republicans Are Responding To Riots

As Minnesota reels from the violence on its streets in Minneapolis and St. Paul in recent months, the state’s Republicans need to offer a better alternative if they are to succeed in November.

White House Correspondent Anders Hagstrom sat down with Elliott Engen, a Republican candidate for the Minnesota State Legislature, to discuss the unrest in Minnesota and how Republicans are planning to respond to it. Last month, a Black Lives Matter activist recently elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives threatened to burn down homes in Hugo, Minn., which is in Engen’s would-be district. (RELATED: BLM Protestors In Seattle Call On White People To Give Up Their Homes)

“We coming. We coming for everything that you motherfuckers took from us. We coming for them [congressional] seats, we coming for the money you owe us. This whole goddamn state burned down for 20 goddamn dollars, you think we give a fuck about burning Hugo down?” the activist, John Thompson, said.

Engen said Minnesota officials should support accepting help from the federal government in tamping down violence, saying Trump’s sending of the Minnesota National Guard greatly contributed to the decrease in violent riots across the Twin Cities.

WATCH:

