EXCLUSIVE: Scott Walker Blasts Wisconsin Riots And Dems Blockading Police Reform

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker isn’t happy with how violent protests are being handled in his home state, and is accusing Democrats of blocking federal police reform for political gain.

Walker sat down with Daily Caller White House Correspondent Anders Hagstrom to discuss the violent riots in Wisconsin that took place Tuesday night. The riots saw statues dedicated to women’s rights and abolitionists torn down and even thrown into a lake. One Democratic state senator was also beaten and had to be hospitalized.

Walker also slammed Democrats in Congress for essentially killing a Republican police reform bill introduced by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. (EXCLUSIVE: Trump Isn’t Sending National Guard To Seattle — ‘I Think It’s Great Sitting Back And Watching This Catastrophe’)

Stay tuned to the end for an update on when he might run for office again.

