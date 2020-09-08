EXCLUSIVE: Chris Fenton Says Hollywood Needs To Take ‘Patriots First, Capitalist Second’ Mindset Following ‘Mulan’ Release

Author and Former Hollywood executive Chris Fenton sat down with the Daily Caller’s Anders Hagstrom to discuss the release of the live-action Mulan remake and what it means for Hollywood’s relationship with China.

Fenton says Hollywood needs to take a “patriot first, capitalist second” mindset when it comes to dealing with China’s leading communist party. He says Hollywood executives could stop China from exporting its censorship if they presented a unified message that American principles of free speech come first.

Fenton’s book, ‘Feeding The Dragon: Inside The Trillion Dollar Dilemma Facing Hollywood, The NBA, And American Business,’ reveals the deep ties American industries have to China, and how China uses those connections to project its influence. Fenton has appeared on Fox News with Tucker Carlson and has run the cable news gamut to explain why American companies seem so willing to turn a blind eye to China’s human rights atrocities to gain access to their market.

Disney’s remake of its classic ‘Mulan’ had some mixed reviews, with critics saying it is yet another example of how willing Hollywood is to curb its Western values to gain access to China’s audiences. (RELATED: Man Shot Near White House Identified, Was Reportedly Unarmed During Incident)

