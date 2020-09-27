Mississippi State Football Players Mock LSU With Locker Room Dance After Massive Upset Win

Mississippi State football players buried LSU with their locker room celebration after upsetting the Tigers.

The Bulldogs danced to “Get the Gat,” which is the famous song associated with the Tigers and the dance made famous during their national title run. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome video below.

Mississippi State dancing on LSU’s grave by dancing to Get The Gat after today’s game is straight up disrespectful pic.twitter.com/5RcZaLj05E — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 27, 2020

This right here is why college football is so much damn fun. Not only did the Bulldogs pull off the huge upset, which I called, but they then danced on their graves.

If you don’t enjoy this kind of energy, then you’re simply not a college football fan. I can’t be any blunter than that.

Something tells me that the Bulldogs are going to be a ton of fun with Mike Leach running the show. All they do is throw the ball all over the field, and they opened 2020 by upsetting the defending national champs.

I have no doubt at all that we’re in for a great show this season down in Starkville.

Mike Leach recaps his first day as an SEC head coach: “ better than average” Uhhhh ya think?pic.twitter.com/LUNlFnNCGa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 26, 2020

I made the decision to ride with Mississippi State and Ole Miss back in August, and I couldn’t be happier with my choice. One week into the SEC slate, and it’s pure electricity.