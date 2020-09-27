Will Upsets Become The New Normal During The 2020 College Football Season?

It looks like 2020 will be the year of upsets in college football.

On Saturday, we watched Kansas State upset Oklahoma and we watched Mississippi State pull off the biggest upset of the year when they beat LSU by 10. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We’ve also seen smaller upsets around the college football landscape. It begs the question: is this the year of upsets?

For those of you who don’t remember, I’ve been arguing for months that this college football season would be nonstop chaos.

Why? It’s really simple. Teams have had unusual practice schedules, there are a ton of distractions and home field advantage no longer exists with fans restricted.

You combine all those factors, and you have a recipe for a wild season.

It might be hard for the average fan to understand, but the talent gap between a really good SEC team and an above average SEC team isn’t as big as you might think.

You take away 100,000 fans, restrict practices and tack on the coronavirus pandemic to it all, and it doesn’t take much for the giants to start falling.

Hell, Georgia was struggling with Arkansas for a half yesterday!

Saturday brought us two massive upsets with Kansas State and Mississippi State. As a college football fanatic, I feel confident when I say we’re just getting started.