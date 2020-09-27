Will Muschamp Tells South Carolina Fans To ‘Get The F**k’ Out Of Their Seats In Leaked Video

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp might have had the best video on the internet Saturday.

Twitter user @cocks_by_90 tweeted a leaked video of Muschamp saying, “It’s time for Carolina football. So, get the f**k out of your seats. Spurs up!” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the awesome video below.

According to Mike Uva, the video was filmed two years ago, but “was never intended to be released to the public.” Yeah, I think that’s a very obvious thing to say.

I’m going to get a little woke here, but this seems like a classic situation of a leak that nobody is really going to be mad about.

This is about the coolest thing Will Muschamp has ever done. Sure, USC officials might publicly condemn it, but don’t think for a second they weren’t juiced behind the scenes.

It’s similar to the infamous LSU locker room video after beating Alabama. People will say it’s wrong in public, but we all know everyone loves it.

Keep that energy, Muschamp. It’s what makes college football so much fun.