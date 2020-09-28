Georgia Is Favored By 6.5 Against Auburn

The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to beat the Auburn Tigers this Saturday.

In odds from Circa, the Bulldogs are favored by 6.5 against the Tigers in Athens, and I’m struggling to buy that spread. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bo Nix (@bonix10) on Sep 12, 2020 at 2:55pm PDT

Did the oddsmakers watch a different game than I did this past weekend against Arkansas? Georgia was in a dogfight for a large portion of the game against the Razorbacks.

Yes, you read that correctly. The Georgia Bulldogs struggled to hang with Arkansas. For much of the first half, it looked like Georgia was in serious trouble.

Now, I’m supposed to believe that they’re going to go out and beat Auburn by a touchdown? I’m not sure I’m buying that at all.

If they couldn’t handle Arkansas with ease, then why the hell would anyone think they can handle Bo Nix and Gus Malzahn?

This almost seems like too easy of a pick to jump on Auburn at +6.5. There’s nothing that makes me believe Georgia will roll them. You can catch the game at 7:30 EST on ESPN.