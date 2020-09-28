Georgia State Announces Coronavirus Test Results Were Read Incorrectly, The Game Against Charlotte Should Have Been Played

Georgia State should have played Charlotte in football this past weekend.

The game between the Panthers and the 49ers was called off because of coronavirus, but it turns out that was completely unnecessary.

According to David Scott, Georgia State announced that the coronavirus test results “were read incorrectly,” and the game should have happened Saturday.

Oh wow, a strange season just got stranger. Georgia State announces positive COVID-19 tests were read incorrectly Friday. Game against @CharlotteFTBL could have been played. — David Scott (@davidscott14) September 27, 2020

Georgia State AD Charlie Cobb: The disappointing news is that we could have played on Saturday. More importantly, the positive news is we are not dealing with an outbreak at this time.” — David Scott (@davidscott14) September 27, 2020

Welcome to football in 2020. It’s nonstop chaos around the clock. We have games being postponed, and at least one of them was called off for no reason.

How does something like this even happen? How do test results get read incorrectly? That seems like something that should never happen.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing that can be done about it at this point in time. The game was pushed off, and it’s because test results were read incorrectly.

It’s just a mind-boggling situation to deal with, and it’s borderline laughable.

Welcome to football during a pandemic. It’s best to expect the unexpected! Hopefully, this doesn’t happen again this year.