Georgia State Announces Coronavirus Test Results Were Read Incorrectly, The Game Against Charlotte Should Have Been Played

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 19: Cornelious Brown #4 of the Georgia State Panthers drops back to pass in the second half against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns at Center Parc Stadium on September 19, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Georgia State should have played Charlotte in football this past weekend.

The game between the Panthers and the 49ers was called off because of coronavirus, but it turns out that was completely unnecessary. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to David Scott, Georgia State announced that the coronavirus test results “were read incorrectly,” and the game should have happened Saturday.

Welcome to football in 2020. It’s nonstop chaos around the clock. We have games being postponed, and at least one of them was called off for no reason.

How does something like this even happen? How do test results get read incorrectly? That seems like something that should never happen.

 

Unfortunately, there’s nothing that can be done about it at this point in time. The game was pushed off, and it’s because test results were read incorrectly.

It’s just a mind-boggling situation to deal with, and it’s borderline laughable.

 

Welcome to football during a pandemic. It’s best to expect the unexpected! Hopefully, this doesn’t happen again this year.