Glenn Greenwald To Megyn Kelly: ‘I’m Totally, Formally Banned’ From MSNBC

Journalist Glenn Greenwald told Megyn Kelly that he is “totally, formally banned” from MSNBC during an interview on her new podcast Monday.

Greenwald spoke about the media, the upcoming election and more on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kelly’s new media venture. Greenwald noted that he used to be on MSNBC with host Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes, where he would “kind of feed the audience whatever they felt like they wanted them to be fed.”

“And then once I became a critic of Russiagate I basically got banned from the network, because I became a critic of their coverage of it,” Greenwald alleged.

Kelly asked if he was saying that he’s “banned from MSNBC” and Greenwald confirmed it.

My first podcast, very exciting! @GGreenwald sat down with me to discuss the election, the state of the media, & the revolt v. Joe Rogan at Spotify. He’s fascinating, check it out here: https://t.co/kRCgbwqZMk — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 28, 2020

“Yeah,” Greenwald said, citing “tons of friends” from the network. “I’m totally, formally banned.”

“I have producers who tried to book me and they get told, ‘No, he’s on the no-book list,'” the journalist continued. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Says MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Told Her In 2015 That Network Was ‘A Sinking Ship’)

He said that two producers informed him in 2017 and 2018 “that they were told never to book me,” continuing on to allege that other “liberal-left journalists” have also been cut from MSNBC after being critical of the Russiagate coverage.

MSNBC disputed Greenwald’s accusations in a statement to The Hill, saying that the network doesn’t have a ban imposed on him. MSNBC also said none of the shows have requested Greenwald since 2016, The Hill reported.