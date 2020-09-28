Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields Is Now A Vegan

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields doesn’t eat meat anymore.

According to Eleven Warriors, the quarterback phenom is now a vegan, and it’s apparently working for him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said that Fields is “leaner” and “a stronger and faster player.”

I have to be honest with you all, I don’t love the idea of a starting quarterback being a vegan. I don’t really love it all.

When I think of a quarterback, I think of a leader. When I think of a leader, I think of a guy who likes his meat served rare and his beer served cold.

That’s what a leader is. I don’t think of a vegan.

My brain is in a bit of a pretzel here because I think Fields is a great quarterback and I also inherently distrust all vegans.

Should this be a red flag for fans? Should fans be nervous their starting quarterback doesn’t eat meat? I’m honestly not sure.

As long as they’re winning games it doesn’t matter, but the first place I’m pointing a finger if things go south is at Fields being a vegan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Aug 9, 2020 at 1:28pm PDT

Well see how his new diet serves him, but the last thing I want is for my QB to be just eating plants. This is America. In this country, we eat meat, play football and win world wars.