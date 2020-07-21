College Football Expert Phil Steele Picks Ohio State To Win The National Title

College football expert Phil Steele expects Ohio State to win the national title.

Steele is known for his yearly magazine, and he’s widely-viewed as one of the best experts when it comes to college football. He’s officially made his national title prediction, and it’s the same team he ranked as the number one squad in America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m going with Ohio State this year. I was very impressed with what Ryan Day did. I thought Ohio State last year was two touchdowns better than the previous year’s Ohio State team,” Steele said during a 247Sports podcast.

If I’m not allowed to pick Wisconsin to win the national title like I do every single season, I’d also pick Ohio State to win the championship.

In the game of college football, having an elite quarterback can change everything. A superstar quarterback can elevate an average team to a good team and a good team to a great team.

Ohio State is a great team without Justin Fields under center. With the dual-threat passer under center, they’re damn near impossible to stop.

Yes, they lost to Clemson last year in the playoff, and I fully expect Dabo Swinney, Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers to be great again in 2020.

Having said that, OSU probably should have played LSU in the title game, and there’s just too much talent for me to pick against them.

If I’m not picking Wisconsin to win the national title, then I’d also pick Justin Fields and company this season. There’s just too many weapons on the field, and the man slinging the rock is just too damn good.