Mike Leach Wonders If Wearing A Mask Is Paying ‘Homage To Politicians’

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach recently had some awesome thoughts about masks.

Coaches are required to wear masks while on the sidelines, but many don’t because they get caught up in the heat of the moment. That makes sense for Leach because last weekend he pulled off a massive upset over LSU in his debut with the Bulldogs and he didn’t always have his mask on. Well, that’s apparently a problem for The New York Times. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Dalton Middleton, NYT reporter Alan Blinder asked Leach on Monday about why he wasn’t wearing a mask. In classic Leach form, he didn’t hold anything back and dropped a line about whether or not masks are about paying “homage to politicians.”

“I try to do my best with it, but once you’re six feet apart, I can’t help but wonder if some of this is a homage to politicians,” Leach told Blinder.

Here’s the full exchange between Miss. State head coach Mike Leach and NYT reporter Alan Blinder regarding Leach not wearing his face mask against LSU. Left a few words or sentence fragments out that I either couldn’t hear or couldn’t make sense of. pic.twitter.com/8SW9bh7tkC — Dalton Middleton (@DLMiddleton8) September 28, 2020

You can watch the full exchange below.

Listen up, folks. If you show up to a college football press conference to ask the coach why he doesn’t wear a mask, then you’re a clown.

It’s that simple. That’s a clown question if I’ve ever heard one. Mike Leach just kicked down the door to the SEC by dominating the defending national champs, and this dude was asking about his face covering.

What an absolute joke of a situation.

Mike Leach recaps his first day as an SEC head coach: “ better than average” Uhhhh ya think?pic.twitter.com/LUNlFnNCGa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 26, 2020

Secondly, and maybe more importantly, the idea of coaches wearing masks is laughably dumb. Whether it’s the NFL or college football, there’s no reason for coaches to have masks on while on the sidelines.

I’m not an anti-mask guy by any stretch, but the players aren’t wearing masks, everyone is tested and it’s completely unnecessary.

If the players don’t wear them around the coaches, then why the hell should Leach?

Either way, I love Leach taking a shot at politicians. Anyone who thought he was going to change in the SEC clearly has no idea what they’re talking about.

H/T: Outkick