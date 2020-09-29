Patrick Mahomes Scores 5 Touchdowns Against The Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dominated during a Monday night 34-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chiefs superstar gunslinger accounted for a total of five touchdowns against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He threw for four and ran one in. Overall, he had more than 400 yards of offense.

Mahomes counts his TDs then hits ‘em with the MJ shrug. Legendary. (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/HEuNd9mYFG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 29, 2020

Patrick Mahomes is a legit cheat code. He is a legit human cheat code in the NFL. The man is a freak of nature.

Every time he takes a snap, there’s a very real chance the play is going for a touchdown or a monster gain.

MAHOMES CAN’T BE STOPPED ???? ALREADY FOUR TDs BEFORE HALFTIME ???? (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/oaqx4uqmow — ESPN (@espn) September 29, 2020

Defenses seem to figure out everyone eventually. They’re not anywhere near figuring out Patrick Mahomes. No matter what they throw at him, he finds a way to make sure the ball ends up in the end zone.

A total of five touchdowns for one player in the NFL in a single game is outrageous. Outside of Russell Wilson, there’s nobody else I’d want running my offense right now.

???? LINEMAN TD ???? Mahomes up to FIVE TDs ???? (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/3MMbyXOi3u — ESPN (@espn) September 29, 2020

Something tells me that Mahomes‘ numbers at the end of the season are going to be absurd. I can’t wait to see what he does down the stretch. He’s a human highlight reel, and it’s a ton of fun to watch.