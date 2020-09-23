Patrick Mahomes Named One Of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People In 2020

Chiefs’ star QB Patrick Mahomes has been named by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020.

"Congrats to Patrick [Mahomes] for being named among @time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2020!" the Kansas City Chiefs captioned its post on Instagram Wednesday, along with a great snap of the 25-year-old NFL player.

Writing in the magazine about Mahomes, all-star professional baseball player Derek Jeter explained that what the Super Bowl winning QB's "play really showcases is his love of the game and the commitment he's made to his teammates and coaches, and it's clear that is the true foundation of his success."

“That joy and loyalty drive his work ethic and the hours of practice and studying he puts in to be the best he can be,” he added. “It drives his ability to stay calm, steady and focused when challenges arise, whether in the middle of the biggest game or over the course of a long season. And most important, it drives his competitive fire and strong leadership qualities, which just continue to grow.”

Jeter closes out the piece by writing that Patrick “already has started to build a legacy as one of the most impactful athletes of his generation, and I, for one, am excited to see what is next.”

Mahomes is being named among such celebrities as Tyler Perry, Gabrielle Union, William Barr, Angela Merkel and Donald Trump just to name a few. The entire list can be viewed here.