STUDY: Drinking Has Increased During The Coronavirus Pandemic, ‘Heavy Drinking Episodes’ For Women Are Up 41%

People are hitting the bottle more than usual during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a study from the RAND Corporation, drinking among adults over the age of 30 is up 14% during the pandemic compared to the same time period in 2019. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The most staggering number of all is that “heavy drinking episodes” among women is up 41%! A heavy drinking episode is defined as “four or more drinks within a couple of hours.” That’s a ton of booze, my friends!

Is anyone surprised by this news? I mean, is literally anyone surprised at all? Of course people are drinking more!

What else is there to really do after being shut in our homes for months and months? I’m not saying I’m encouraging it. I’m just saying that I’m not surprised at all.

If people can’t go to work, are left with a bunch of free time and might not be very happy to begin with, then they’re going to likely turn to a little alcohol.

Again, I’m not endorsing it. I’m just spitting the facts.

Of course, if you want to have a few beers with your friends, then why shouldn’t you? This is America. I’ve been cracking cold ones left and right since the pandemic started.

Granted, I was also doing it years before the pandemic started, but that’s a conversation for a different time!

Let us know in the comments if you’re surprised by the results. I’m guessing most of you won’t be at all!