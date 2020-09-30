Albert Haynesworth Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

Retired NFL star Albert Haynesworth has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

According to TMZ, Haynesworth was charged with domestic violence and disorderly conduct after allegedly confronting his ex-girlfriend Brittany Jackson at her current boyfriend’s home in Franklin, Tennessee. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former Tennessee Titans star isn’t accused of touching his ex-girlfriend, but is accused of “making violent threats over the phone” and “yelling and cussing” once allegedly at the house during the confrontation, according to the same TMZ report.

Haynesworth was arrested and bonded out Tuesday.

Obviously, Haynesworth has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s the system we have in America, and we all should be thankful for it.

Having said that, this is a tough look for Haynesworth if he’s guilty of the things he’s accused of doing.

TMZ reported that Jackson claims he allegedly drove more than two hours to confront his ex-girlfriend during the alleged altercation.

If that’s true, then it means he had plenty of time to think about what he was going to do, and chose to do it anyways.

No matter how you shake it, that’s really bad if the allegations against Haynesworth are true.

Whenever domestic violence charges start getting thrown around, you know you’re dealing with a serious situation. Now, it’s in the hands of the criminal justice system, and Haynesworth will have his day in court. Keep checking back for more updates as we have them.