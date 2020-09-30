Joe Rogan Doesn’t Think He Needs To ‘Handle’ A Presidential ‘Debate’

Comedian Joe Rogan claimed he doesn’t think he needs to “handle” a presidential debate following Tuesday’s first showdown.

Rogan shared his thoughts on being a potential moderator Tuesday on Instagram.

“You don’t need me to handle this ‘debate,’ you need @johnmccarthymma,” he captioned a screen shot of the debate on Instagram.

McCarthy commented on the idea of setting up a debate in an octagon on his Twitter.

“Watching old men who really can’t fight……. Fight??? Oh that would be ugly,” McCarthy tweeted in response to a fan.

President Donald Trump seemingly endorsed the idea of Rogan moderating a debate by retweeting a tweet posted by the CEO of Blaze Media Tyler Cardon. (RELATED: People Want To See Joe Rogan Moderate A Presidential Debate)

“Regardless who you’re pulling for, I think we can all agree that Joe Rogan would do a much better job moderating this thing than Chris Wallace,” Cardon tweeted.

A petition was even created on Change.org to have Rogan moderate a debate. As of the publication of this article, the petition had 285,573 signatures.

“Joe Rogan is a widely respected host who has hosted interviews with politicians, economists, scientists, and other popular figures, who come from various walks of life,” the creator of the petition wrote. “He has revolutionized the way political interview and discussion works, as he has provided a long-form media format that has allowed the exchange of ideas to be fully explored.”