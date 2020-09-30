Meghan Markle Speaks Out About Misinformation, Claims Things She Actually Says Aren’t ‘Controversial’

Meghan Markle claimed people’s “interpretation” about the things she says is what makes her comments “controversial.”

The Duchess Of Sussex talked about the importance of reliable media Tuesday during Fortune’s Most Powerful Women virtual summit, according to Fox News.

“If you look back at anything I’ve said, what ends up being inflammatory is people’s interpretation of it,” Markle reportedly said. “But if you listen to what I actually say it’s not controversial.”

“And actually, some of it is reactive to things that haven’t happened, which is in some ways, I think you have to have a sense of humor about even though there is quite a bit of gravity and there could be a lot of danger in a misinterpretation of something that was never there to begin with,” she added. “But that again is a byproduct of what is happening right now for all of us.”

Markle went on to talk about her own experience with trolls and bots online. (RELATED: REPORT: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Set To Film Reality TV Show With Netflix)

“It’s like we live in the future when you’re talking about bots and trolls and all of these things,” Markle reportedly said.

“It seems so fantastical, but that’s actually the current state of affairs and that is shaping how we interact with each other online and off — and that’s the piece that’s important,” she continued. “It is not just an isolated experience. It transcends into how you interact with anyone around you and certainly your own relationship with yourself.”