Mnuchin Is ‘Hopeful’ He Can Reach A Stimulus ‘Compromise’ With Pelosi This Week

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is “hopeful” the Trump administration and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be able to reach a compromise on another coronavirus stimulus package this week, he said during a Wednesday interview on CNBC.

“The speaker and I have a relationship which is all business,” Mnuchin told Squawk Box host Becky Quick. “I say we’re going to give it one more serious try to get this done, and I think we’re hopeful that we can get something done.” (RELATED: Pelosi Introduces New $2.2 Trillion Stimulus Package)

“I think there is a reasonable compromise here, it’s something that the president very much wants to get done and make sure that we help those parts of the economy that still need help so we’re going to try to see if we can get something passed,” he continued.

Mnuchin further said he doubts Congress will pass any so-called skinny bills granting assistance to specific industries, especially the airlines.

“I don’t think there will be anything on a stand-alone basis,” he stated. “I would hope that by tomorrow we either have an understanding on an overall package. That doesn’t mean, obviously, there wouldn’t be a lot more work to do, but I am hopeful that we can come to an overall understanding.”

WATCH:



Pelosi introduced another stimulus bill earlier this week worth roughly $2.2 trillion.

“This $2.2 trillion Heroes Act provides the absolutely needed resources to protect lives, livelihoods and the life of our democracy over the coming months,” she said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “It includes new funding needed to avert catastrophe for schools, small businesses, restaurants, performance spaces, airline workers and others.”